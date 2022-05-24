New poll shows tight races for Michigan's top elected offices

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – New poll results released Tuesday show tight races for Michigan's three top elected offices.
EPIC-MRA conducted the poll, showing that 49% of people asked believe Michigan is on the wrong track while 31% believe the state is on the right track. Some 20% of those polled did not answer.
Over half of the 600 people polled -- or 52% -- gave Whitmer a negative rating on her job performance while 47% gave her positive marks.
In a hypothetical election matchup, 46% of likely voters polled indicated they would support the Republican nominee for governor while 45% said they would vote for Whitmer.
President Joe Biden got even lower marks on his job performance in the poll. The results show 69% of people polled gave him a negative job approval rating while 31% gave him positive marks.
Michigan’s races for attorney general and secretary of state also appear close just over six months before Election Day, based on the poll results.
Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel has a narrow lead over Republican nominee Matthew DePerno at 43% to 41% with about 16% undecided in the poll. Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a wider lead over Republican nominee Kristina Karamo at 47% to 38% with about 15% undecided.
However, 83% of those polled said they did not recognize DePerno’s name while 85% of those polled said they did not recognize Karamo’s name. Only 42% of people polled indicated they did not recognize Nessel’s or Benson’s names.
EPIC-MRA conducted the poll by phone from May 11 to 17 with a margin of error at 4%.