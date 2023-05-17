Newest Great Lakes freighter stuck on Belle Isle, pulled free

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The newest freighter on the Great Lakes was stuck on Belle Isle in the Detroit River before a commercial salvage vessel pulled it free.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the 639-foot lake freighter Mark W. Barker ran aground around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Detroit River off Belle Isle. Investigators could not immediately say why the ship strayed off course.
The salvage vessel pulled the Barker free around 12:30 p.m. and helped move the ship to the Detroit River Belle Isle anchorage. The Coast Guard planned to board the ship later Wednesday to assess whether there was any damage.
Authorities say nobody aboard the ship was injured. There was no immediate evidence of pollution coming from it.
The Mark W. Barker, which launched last summer, was carrying a cargo of salt. The Detroit River remained open to maritime traffic during the incident.