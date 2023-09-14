No injuries reported following Wednesday's warehouse fire in Cheboygan

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters and first responders remain at the scene Thursday at the Great Lake Tissue Factory in Cheboygan following a fire Wednesday.

According to the city, emergency personnel are continuing to extinguish hotspots and clean up the area. The fire destroyed most of the Great Lakes Tissue Factory.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, fire investigators, and fire marshals from the Michigan State Police.

City officials are working with the EPA and EGLE to remove the debris from the fire and the surrounding properties.

The shelter-in-place order from local law enforcement has been lifted. Officials have determined the air quality in the area is acceptable to allow people to leave their homes.

The city is asking people to avoid the area and respect the police tape that has been put up. Fencing will be put up around the building, which aims to discourage any trespassing on the property.

“The fire was eventually knocked down around seven o'clock in the evening but was still smoldering quite heavy,” said Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook. “Today, fire crews are still on the scene because we had several hot spots kick up overnight. Those hot spots are being doused at this time.”