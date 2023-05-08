Northbound I-75 closed south of Mackinaw City this week

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WJRT) - Travelers heading to Mackinaw City or the Upper Peninsula will have to contend with a freeway closure for most of this week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed several miles of northbound I-75 in Cheboygan County from Levering Road to the U.S. 31 junction due to drainage issues.
All northbound traffic on I-75 is required to exit at mile marker 326. A detour will be posted that directs motorists west on Levering Road to U.S. 31 and northbound until the freeways merge just south of Mackinaw City.
Michigan State Police say the closure will be in place for the northbound lanes only until at least Thursday and possibly longer. The southbound side of I-75 is not affected and has all lanes open.
The same stretch of I-75 is in the beginning stages of a two-year $52 million rebuilding project between Levering Road and U.S. 31.
Travelers heading north to the Mackinaw City area or Upper Peninsula should click here for the latest traffic conditions on the Michigan Department of Transportation website.