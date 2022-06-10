Northbound I-75 closing in Mackinaw City for two days next week

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Travelers heading north to the Mackinac Bridge will have to navigate a detour for two days next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing northbound I-75 for two days from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday next week while crews demolish the U.S. 23 exit ramp over the freeway.

The posted detour will direct drivers off I-75 at Nicolet Street on the south side of Mackinaw City, north to Jamet Street and back on the freeway at the south end of the Mackinac Bridge.

Traffic heading south on U.S. 23 will be directed on a detour through Mackinaw City through October.

The work is part of a three-year project costing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface I-75 and U.S. 23 through Mackinaw City. The U.S. 23 bridge over northbound I-75 will be replaced this summer while I-75 is repaved.

In 2023, MDOT will start an additional two-year project that involves rebuilding and widening U.S. 23 through Mackinaw City. The work next year includes removing trees and replacing culverts to prepare of the work.

In 2024, U.S. 23 will be rebuilt from Huron Avenue south along the Lake Huron shore. That part of the project includes extending a center turn lane one-third of a mile south and reconfiguring the intersections at Old U.S. 31 and Huron Avenue.