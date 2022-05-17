Northern Michigan forest fire nearly contained after burning 2,500 acres

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fire crews are close to containing a massive forest fire that burned 2,500 acres in Northern Michigan.

The Blue Lakes Fire is 98% contained five days after it was reported in northwest Montmorency County on Friday. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fire burned through 2,500 acres of pine forest.

A large contingent of firefighters remained in the burned area of Montmorency and Cheboygan counties on Tuesday strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots. All road and river closures in the area have been lifted.

Burned debris within the containment lines likely will continue to smolder for several days.

The DNR believes the fire started with a lightning strike on May 11 and smoldered for two days before growing into a major incident in the sparsely populated forest in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

Thirteen people evacuated from the Black Creek Ranch hunting club in northern Montmorency County as the fire was advancing Friday evening. DNR officials escorted a group of kayakers off the Black River to safety on Friday.

One DNR firefighter received treatment for a minor injury over the weekend, but no civilian injuries had been reported by Monday morning.

The DNR says the only damage to property includes a shed and one privately owned vehicle, which were destroyed on Saturday.