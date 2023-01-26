Northern Michigan hunter admits to sabotaging tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan hunter is serving a jail sentence for harassing and sabotaging another hunter using the same piece of state-owned land in the Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Thomas Steele III received a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County Jail after he admitted cutting straps on another hunter's tree stand, causing a long fall.
Steele also was accused of erasing photos from the other hunter's trail camera and harassing him repeatedly. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and hunter harassment.
The court required Steele to reimburse the hunter for medical expenses related to his 20-foot fall from a tree stand that Steele sabotaged and serve one year on probation.
The DNR has revoked Steele's hunting privileges indefinitely, which will extend to nearly all 50 states under the Interstate Wildlife Violator’s Compact.
"Hunter harassment is real and taken very seriously," said Dave Shaw, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Most hunters respect the land and each other and take pride in an ethical hunt."
Steele's trouble with the other hunter, who was not identified, started in October 2020. Steele was attending Northern Michigan University in Marquette at the time and hunting on state-owned land nearby.
The other hunter found a note from Steele on his trail camera one day, saying he was set up in Steele's preferred spot. Steele deleted all of the images from the trail camera and left his phone number on the note.
The hunter called Steele and apologized for using the same area. However, the DNR noted that no hunters can claim exclusive rights to stand land and any hunter can use a tree stand located on public property.
The hunter returned weeks later and climbed up his tree stand, which collapsed as soon as he stepped on the platform. He immediately fell 15 to 20, causing ankle and back injuries.
It appeared that strap holding tree stand had been cut partially, so it appeared secure from the ground but was designed to break as soon as the hunter put his weight on it.
Steele also deleted images from the hunter's trail camera for a second time.
After several more weeks, the hunter returned to the area with new straps to set up his tree stand again. Steele was spying on a trail camera and sent the hunter a text message.
"Are we going to work something out for this spot or what? I got a picture of you yesterday going in there with climbing sticks. Just not gonna respect I was there first?" the text message read.
Two DNR conservation officers began monitoring the hunter's tree stand and obtained evidence of Steele sabotaging it again by partially cutting the straps.
The officers obtained a search warrant for Steele's trail camera and took it. Steele then left threatening voicemails for the hunter, who he assumed took it, and posted disparaging remarks about him on social media.
Conservation officers met Steele at Northern Michigan University and he offered a full confession during an interview. The Marquette County Prosecutor's Office filed criminal charges in 2021 and Steele pleaded guilty last year.
"The DNR hopes that by sharing the details of this case, we can bring awareness to the consequences of this person's unethical and dangerous behavior and know that it will not be tolerated," Shaw said.