Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago.
John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
Investigators conducted an intensive 10-day search over land and water after the Blocks' plane was listed as overdue. But the search turned up no evidence of the plane or the missing couple.
No distress calls were received from the airplane, so authorities have little information about what happened to the plane. However, the Civil Air Patrol in Bay City overheard a routine radio call from the airplane, so searchers believe the crash likely happened north of there.
Investigators believe the Cessna may have crashed in the Huron National Forest or Atlanta State Forest somewhere within a 30-mile radius around the Lost Creek Sky Ranch.
John Block avoided flying over water at all cost and Northern Michigan lakes were packed with Independence Day vacationers, so authorities believe someone would have noticed if the Cessna crashed into water.
So searchers believe the Blocks' plane must be located somewhere on land in a sparsely populated forest in the northern Lower Peninsula.
The couple's son, John Block Jr., appears in a video posted on YouTube about their disappearance and the search for their plane. He makes a plea in the video for help in bringing his parents' remains back home for burial.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared the video on Facebook with a message asking hunters to keep an eye out for possible airplane debris in Northern Michigan.
The Blocks' Cessna was painted green over white with a tail number of N50935. It may have orange wingtips, because it was being converted for use as a search and rescue aircraft when the couple disappeared.
The YouTube video contains photos of similar crashes into heavily forested areas to show what the debris may look like today. Much of the Cessna was made from aluminum, so it hasn't rusted or decomposed completely.
Anyone who finds debris that they believe may be the missing Cessna should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office or email searchfortheblocks@gmail.com.