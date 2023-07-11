Northern Michigan wildfire nearly contained after burning 225 acres

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large wildfire was nearly contained Monday evening after burning through more than 200 acres of forest along the Manistee-Wexford county line.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the Four Corners Fire was reported around 3 p.m. in Manistee County and quickly spread east into Wexford County.
The fire burned through 225 acres of pine and hardwood forest by 9 p.m. Monday. The fire was about 80% contained as of Monday evening.
"The fire danger in the area was extreme due to windy, dry, warm weather and those dry fuels," said DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler.
About 30 residents near the fire were evacuated and authorities closed two roads. Some of the evacuated residents were allowed to return home Monday while others were set up in a Red Cross emergency shelter.
Local fire departments from four counties battled the flames, along with DNR firefighters and U.S. Forest Service fire crews.
The DNR fire risk map shows very high danger in West Michigan, low risk in the northwest Lower Peninsula, moderate risk in Mid-Michigan and low risk through much of the Upper Peninsula.