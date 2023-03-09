 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLOW TRAVEL ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE MORNING PEAK AND A
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

WEATHER...

* Steady light to moderate snow continues through the morning
across the entire area. Bursts of higher intensity occur along
and south of M-46.

* Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected this morning from
7 AM to 10 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Untreated roads will be snow covered and locally higher rates
could lead to a slushy coating on treated surfaces.

* Low visibility for motorists.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the;
hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to briefly heavy snow this
morning. Motorists should expect snow covered and slippery
roads, along with reduced visibility. Snow will gradually taper
off this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Organizations react to Michigan House passing right-to-work repeal

  • Updated
  • 0

Local organizations react to repeal.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a decade after being on the books the state is one step closer to getting rid of the controversial right-to-work law.

This comes after the Democrat-controlled House approved a measure to get rid of the law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues.

In the meantime, Republicans say getting rid of the law is simply bad for business in Michigan.

Getting rid of this law has been a top priority for Democrats since they took control of the Legislature this year. But a Mid-Michigan organization cautions that getting rid of right-to-work could have a huge economic fallout.

"What will happen with the stroke of a pen is that over 60,000 workers will be forced overnight to start paying an organization they have already made a choice to leave and that would be truly unfortunate," said Steve Delie, director of labor at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland.

The right-to-work law stops employers from making payment of union dues a condition for employment while still receiving additional benefits of the union. Michigan is one of 27 states with right-to-work laws.

Steve Dawes, director of the United Auto Workers Region 1D, supports the repeal of the law.

"Which is what I call not the right-to-work. It's the right to freeload," said Dawes. "If you belong to a company that is unionized and you do not pay your dues, you should not receive any of the benefits."

Meanwhile, Delie said the issue is beyond the right-to-work law.

"One of the key issues is what they call the free-rider or the force-rider problem. But there's a flip side to that argument, which is, if you're that employee who's in an unionized workplace and you don't want to join the union because you disagree with their political views or you think the union just doesn't do a good job, you don't have the option to speak for yourself," Delie said. "This isn't a right-to-work issue. This is a National Labor Relations Act issue."

If repealed, Dawes foresees a bright side for unions across the state.

"The powers are at the bargaining table and the more members we have supporting us the more members are eligible to vote on our contracts and the more members we have that are eligible to get involved in the community," Dawes said. "So very exciting for us and organized labor across Michigan -- not just the UAW, but organized labor as a whole."

Delie foresees a dimming on the state's economic future.

"I think we're going to see -- should this go into effect -- a negative economic impact from adopting this law," he said.

The bill now heads to the Michigan Senate and then to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She has been a strong supporter of repealing the right-to-work law.

