Piece of Mackinac Bridge on permanent display in Antarctica

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - A piece of the Mackinac Bridge made a long journey to the seventh continent.
Brendan Fisher used part of a 38-foot piece of steel bridge deck grating installed in the 1950s to create a sign, which proclaims the distance from the South Pole to the Mackinac Bridge -- 9,394 miles.
The South Bend, Ind., native brought the sign with him for his 13-month assignment as a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic Program. He got permission to display the sign permanently in the U.S. facility on Antarctica.
Fisher, 51, said his father was a civil engineer and he considered the Mackinac Bridge his favorite. He purchased the large piece of steel grating in 2020 to make gifts for family, including a lamp for his father.
Fisher works nine hours per day six days per week on welding and tracked vehicles at the U.S. Antarctica base. His work supports scientists conducting experiments in the polar environment.
"All the people down here are big travelers, and to hear their stories is really neat," Fisher said. "Everyone here is very educated and capable."
The South Pole is entering its summer season with around-the-clock sunlight, but temperatures remain frosty at -25 degrees. Fisher will remain in the arctic for winter, when temperatures drop as low as -100 degrees at times.
The sun will begin setting again in March as the South Pole heads toward months of total darkness.
"Any northerner can work just fine here," Fisher said. "Plenty of snow and just a little bit colder."
He brought more piece of the Mackinac Bridge to the seventh continent in hopes of using it to create the 2023 official South Pole marker.