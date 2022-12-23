Piece of Mackinac Bridge on permanent display in Antarctica

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Piece of Mackinac Bridge on permanent display in Antarctica

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - A piece of the Mackinac Bridge made a long journey to the seventh continent.

Brendan Fisher used part of a 38-foot piece of steel bridge deck grating installed in the 1950s to create a sign, which proclaims the distance from the South Pole to the Mackinac Bridge -- 9,394 miles.

The South Bend, Ind., native brought the sign with him for his 13-month assignment as a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic Program. He got permission to display the sign permanently in the U.S. facility on Antarctica.

Fisher, 51, said his father was a civil engineer and he considered the Mackinac Bridge his favorite. He purchased the large piece of steel grating in 2020 to make gifts for family, including a lamp for his father.

Fisher works nine hours per day six days per week on welding and tracked vehicles at the U.S. Antarctica base. His work supports scientists conducting experiments in the polar environment. 

"All the people down here are big travelers, and to hear their stories is really neat," Fisher said. "Everyone here is very educated and capable."

The South Pole is entering its summer season with around-the-clock sunlight, but temperatures remain frosty at -25 degrees. Fisher will remain in the arctic for winter, when temperatures drop as low as -100 degrees at times.

The sun will begin setting again in March as the South Pole heads toward months of total darkness.

"Any northerner can work just fine here," Fisher said. "Plenty of snow and just a little bit colder."

He brought more piece of the Mackinac Bridge to the seventh continent in hopes of using it to create the 2023 official South Pole marker.

