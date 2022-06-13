Police: House filled with bombs and weapons explodes, severing man's arms

WARREN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a man lost both of his arms after a Macomb County house filled with weapons and bombs exploded.
They said it happened in Warren Saturday afternoon inside a garage at a home on Gentner Street.
According to WXYZ, police said the man had an extensive criminal background and had been under investigation by a special police operations unit before the explosion.
Investigators said a search warrant was issued Saturday, leading officers to several bombs, weapons and ammunition.
According to investigators, a dozen firearms were recovered, including handguns and rifles along with loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition.
