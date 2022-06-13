 Skip to main content
Police: House filled with bombs and weapons explodes, severing man's arms

  • Updated
Generic Fire Stock Photo

WARREN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a man lost both of his arms after a Macomb County house filled with weapons and bombs exploded. 

They said it happened in Warren Saturday afternoon inside a garage at a home on Gentner Street. 

According to WXYZ, police said the man had an extensive criminal background and had been under investigation by a special police operations unit before the explosion. 

Investigators said a search warrant was issued Saturday, leading officers to several bombs, weapons and ammunition.

According to investigators, a dozen firearms were recovered, including handguns and rifles along with loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

Check back on abc12.com for updates on the investigation into the explosion. 

