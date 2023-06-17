Police investigating shooting in Manistee that injured two people

MANISTEE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Manistee say two men were shot in the western Michigan city Friday afternoon.
Investigators say police were investigating multiple shootings in the city. Police now believe the two victims knew each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence.
A 36-year-old man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he was listed in critical condition, and a 19-year-old Muskegon man was transported to a hospital in Manistee, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police said there is no threat to the public. Anyone with any information about this shooting should contact Manistee police.