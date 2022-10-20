Police looking for family reported missing from West Michigan

FREMONT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a family who hasn't been seen since Sunday in West Michigan.
Michigan State Police say nobody has heard from 51-year-old Anthony, 51-year-old Suzette, 15-year-old Noah and 19-year-old Brandon Cirigliano in four days. Police say Noah and Brandon both have autism.
They turned off their cell phones, abandoned their pets and left a family member who needs full-time care unattended. Investigators say Anthony was exhibiting paranoid behavior on Sunday before the family disappeared.
The Cirigliano family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number DJL1982.
Anyone who knows where the family can be located should call 911 immediately for the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.