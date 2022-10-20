 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police looking for family reported missing from West Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Police looking for family reported missing from West Michigan

Police are asking for help finding the Cirigliano family from Fremont.

FREMONT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a family who hasn't been seen since Sunday in West Michigan.

Michigan State Police say nobody has heard from 51-year-old Anthony, 51-year-old Suzette, 15-year-old Noah and 19-year-old Brandon Cirigliano in four days. Police say Noah and Brandon both have autism.

They turned off their cell phones, abandoned their pets and left a family member who needs full-time care unattended. Investigators say Anthony was exhibiting paranoid behavior on Sunday before the family disappeared.

The Cirigliano family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number DJL1982. 

Anyone who knows where the family can be located should call 911 immediately for the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you