Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.
Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death.
An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred.
Authorities say the victim is 40-year-old Chris Darnell.
The custom-built truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by three jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the Battle Creek Field of Flight is the nation's largest combined air show and balloon festival.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)