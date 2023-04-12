 Skip to main content
Rally kicks off Protect MI Pet ballot initiative

Animal welfare supporters kicked off the Protect MI Pet ballot initiative to create an animal abuser registry with a rally at the Michigan Capitol.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A group is pushing a ballot initiative that would ask voters to establish a statewide registry for convicted animal abusers.

The Protect MI Pet initiative kicked off Tuesday with a rally at the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing. Leaders hope they can get their measure on the November 2024 ballot.

They say the proposed animal abuser registry would function much like the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

People convicted of abusing animals would be required to place themselves on the list, which animal welfare groups could check before adopting pets to them.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is among those spearheading the statewide ballot initiative effort.

