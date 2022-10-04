Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Recruitment numbers are down for Michigan State Police.
According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class had 127 troopers.
Michigan State Police recruits study a broad range of subjects over their 20 weeks of training -- from legal codes in the classroom to physical training in the gym to complex driving skills on the course.
"It's all about the finesse of the vehicle," said one recruit.
That all happens after a pre-dawn wake-up call. It's a lifestyle that Michigan State Police Capt. James Grady said isn't suited to everyone.
"We started with 80 recruits. We're down to 59," he said. "We have some recruits who decided to leave. That was a personal decision for them."
While every class has people who drop out, it doesn't do Michigan State Police any favors.
Grady said that despite major recruitment efforts, numbers for applicants keep dropping. It's something he believes is partly caused by a negative public image.
"It's been, again, the bad decisions made by law enforcement officers in the profession," Grady said. "Sometimes people don't want to do this job. Sometimes it's pay. Sometimes there are other benefits people are looking for that we don't provide."
Grady said Michigan State Police often saw initial class sizes of more than 100 people just a few years ago.
Despite the recruiting challenges, the 59 recruits remaining in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, like Recruit Arogundade, want to make a difference in their community.
"I believe I will be able to deal with people when they're having their worst day of their life. And hopefully I can provide them some comfort or help them with what they need," Arogundade said.
The current class of recruits are set to graduate in November.