Refunds available for tourists defrauded by Mackinaw City hotels

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tourists who booked hotel stays with a water park in Mackinaw City during the last five winters will be eligible for refunds.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that her office reached an agreement with the ownership of several Mackinaw City hotels to provide refunds and change offseason cancellation polices to avoid further action.

Several tourists complained to the Michigan Attorney General's Office and Better Business Bureau that they booked stays at a hotel after the summer tourism season with promises of using a year-round water park.

However, tourists say they were told when they arrived for check-in that the water park was closed for the season. They were offered a room at another hotel, but told no refunds were available.

Nessel filed a Notice of Intended Action last winter against the owners of several Mackinaw City hotels and threatened further legal action. She announced that legal claims were resolved with Friday's agreement with seven companies.

The agreement covers nearly 30 hotels in and around Mackinaw City from engaging in deceptive reservation tactics. Each hotel is prohibited from taking reservations for hotels that are closed for the season.

The hotels also are required to remove any references to an "official seal" from the Mackinaw City Chamber of Tourism from their websites and add a new statement identifying them as family-owned.

Tourists who can prove they were defrauded when booking a hotel stay with water park entry during the offseason from 2017 to 2022 now have 90 days to submit claims for reimbursement.

Click here to submit a claim for reimbursement with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.