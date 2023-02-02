Reports: Police find bodies of three missing Detroit-area rappers

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Reports out of the Detroit area say police have found the bodies of three rappers reported missing earlier this month.

Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31, were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit on Jan. 21, but they canceled the show at the last minute, citing equipment problems.

Friends and family say they three men were never heard from again.

On Thursday, police found the three men's bodies in an apartment building near the border of Detroit and Highland Park, according to the Detroit News.

Michigan State Police confirmed that the Homicide Task Force and crime scene technicians from a forensic lab were at an apartment complex at the intersection of McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park on Thursday evening.

Authorities were investigating the deaths of multiple victims found in the building. Michigan State Police did not positively identify the bodies as the three missing rappers, however.

The Detroit News spoke with one of the rappers' mothers, who said police notified her that her son was among those found dead.

Authorities were awaiting search warrants for the entire apartment building before proceeding with the investigation.

CBS News in Detroit is reporting that police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect, who allegedly was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle belonging to one of the rappers.