Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon releases $1 billion public safety plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon is making her stance known on public safety.
Dixon released a plan Tuesday identifying five areas she would like to address if she becomes governor in November. She estimates the plan would cost $1 billion to implement over four years.
The plan includes enacting constitutional carry, which would allow anyone over the age of 21 to openly carry firearms in public without a permit.
Dixon is also calling for increased funding in de-escalation training for law enforcement. She said this will stop spreading the "false and racist myths" that all police officers are racist.
Dixon wants to spend $700 million on recruiting and retaining 5,000 more police officers across the state, along with 500 Michigan State Police troopers, 5,000 fire and EMS personnel and 2,000 prison corrections officers.
An additional $250 million would go toward equipping first responders with equipment, training and mental health support necessary to do their jobs well. Another $50 million would be spent on finding and prosecuting violent offenders.
Dixon wants to form a Public Safety Working Group within her administration to work closely with legislative committees on enacting her plan quickly if she gets elected.
Both candidates likely will push their public safety agendas this election cycle.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget back in July, it included $130 million for community policing, public safety academies and training grants for EMS workers.
The Michigan Department of Corrections also got nearly $25 million. The budget also set aside money to aid in the recruitment of new officers.