Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon picks ex-lawmaker as running mate

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Republican state representative is running for lieutenant governor alongside Tudor Dixon on the GOP ticket for governor.
Dixon announced Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate on Friday afternoon. He grew up in the Croswell area in Sanilac County before moving south to Port Huron.
Hernandez was chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and House Fiscal Governing Committee while he served in the Legislature for two terms. He left the House to run for Congress.
"Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the Democrats' inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer's siding with the 'spirit' of defund the police and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about," Dixon said.
Hernandez currently works in the private sector. He describes himself as a conservative who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility and individual liberty.
"I am honored to run as Tudor's running mate to address the problems caused by Gretchen Whitmer," Hernandez said. "Her vision is the right one for Michigan and I believe we will defeat Whitmer and begin to repair the damage she's caused to our families, students and business owners."