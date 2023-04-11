Researchers find 2 of 3 vessels sunk in 1914 storm on Lake Superior

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Researchers announced the discovery of two vessels in Lake Superior 109 years after they sank in a November gale.
The search for a third vessel lost in the same storm continues.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson from Baraga in the Upper Peninsula through the Great Lakes to Tonawanda, N.Y.
All three vessels were carrying lumber when they encountered a serious storm with pounding waves on Lake Superior on Nov. 18, 1914. All three vessels sank during the same and no survivors were ever located.
The storm claimed 28 lives aboard the three ships.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society found the C.F. Curtis and eight other shipwrecks resting on the bottom of Lake Superior in 2021. But the discovery raised more questions about the fate of the Marvin and Peterson.
Researchers returned to the area last summer and located the Selden E. Marvin resting on the lake bottom a few miles from the C.F. Curtis. Images from the historical society's remote operated vehicle confirmed the discoveries.
"It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin, as it not only solved a chapter in the nation's darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren't forgotten," said Ric Mixter, a historical society board member and maritime historian.
All three ships lost in November 1914 were part of the Hines Lumber fleet. The company was one of the largest lumber providers in the early 20th century, but a quarter of its ships sank during the same storm.
"The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes and certainly became one of the Lake Superior's enduring mysteries," said Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Executive Director Bruce Lynn.
The organization continues searching the bottom of Lake Superior for the Annie M. Peterson's wreckage.
"It would be great to know where all three wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior, and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson," said Darryl Ertl, director of marine operations for the society.