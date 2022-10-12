Researchers find unique whaleback barge sunk in Lake Superior 120 years ago

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Researchers announced the discovery of a unique whaleback barge that sank in Lake Superior during a violent storm 120 years ago this week.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society located the 292-foot Barge 129 in 650 feet of water about 35 miles offshore from Vermilion Point, which is located about five miles west of Whitefish Point in Chippewa County.
The historical society found Barge 129 and eight other shipwrecks last year using side scan sonar technology. Images from a submersible helped researchers positively identify it as the wreckage of Barge 129.
The steamer Maunaloa was towing Barge 129 through a powerful storm on Oct. 13, 1902, when the tow line broke. The Maunaloa turned around to try reconnecting the tow line.
However, the fierce wind and waves caused the two vessels to slam together. An anchor carried on the side of Maunaloa tore a gaping hole in the side of Barge 129, so the barge crew scrambled into a life boat and got aboard the tow vessel.
Darryl Ertel Jr., marine operations director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, said he looked for Barge 129 for a long time because of its unique whaleback design. The vessel somewhat resembles a submarine.
“The whalebacks were pretty unusual ships,” said Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Executive Director Bruce Lynn. “When we had the ROV on it, you could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place. That was an incredible moment."
However, images from the underwater remote operated vehicle showed extensive damage to Barge 129 as it lays on the lake bottom.
“It's totally destroyed on the bottom. It's nowhere near intact. It's at least four to five big pieces and thousands of little pieces. It's just disintegrated,” Ertel said.