Right to Life Michigan celebrating ruling

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Right to Life of Michigan is celebrating Friday's ruling and praising the decisions handed down by the Supreme Court.
"They did the right thing they came through with every decision and we are overjoyed that finally we can begin to see some legal protections for the unborn child across the United States," said Genevieve Martin, Right to Life Michigan.
ABC12 News asked what the organization had to say to women that are concerned that this is further stripping away the rights of women altogether.
"You know, I think that it's a scary time for a lot of women because they've not known anything but this if you will, a patch of abortion and I think that we need to understand that 62 million innocent lives were stripped of their legal right to exist in 1973. So as much as I understand that women may be afraid they need to know that there is help out there, we have 150 pregnancy resource centers ready and willing and able to help them in an in an untimely pregnancy," she said.