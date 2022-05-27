Rivian installing electric vehicle chargers at 15 Michigan state parks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fifteen state parks in Michigan will begin offering a new service: electric vehicle charging stations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the first of many charging stations opening at state parks on Thursday. Rivian installed its first charger at Holland State Park in Ottawa County and promised more to come.

“This partnership to install charging stations in our state parks speaks to the collaborative approach we are taking to grow our economy and address climate change head-on through clean, reliable energy,” Whitmer said.

Rivian is based in Metro Detroit and makes electric vehicles. Its new public charging stations in state parks come through an operating agreement with the Adopt a Charger program at no cost to taxpayers.

The nonprofit Adopt a Charger is providing technical support and sponsorship of the Rivian charging stations at state parks. ITC, which works on electrical transmission systems, paid for two years of electricity at the charging stations while Consumers Energy paid for upgrades to the electric grid at each park.

More than 30 chargers will be installed at 15 parks from now through the end of 2022. The units are compatible with most electric vehicles beyond just Rivian models.

“Our state parks charging program is how we come together with our partners to offer a solution to EV-charging gaps,” said Chris Nevers, senior director of public policy at Rivian. "We’re making this investment because we believe that exploring the natural world should be possible without contributing to local air pollution, climate change, or damaging the environment.”

Michigan state parks receiving Rivian charging stations this year along the Lake Michigan shore include: