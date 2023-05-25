 Skip to main content
Road worker hit and killed in Ingham County construction zone

Michigan State Police hoods

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man working as a flagger was hit and killed in an Ingham County road work zone Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Grand River Avenue near M-52 just outside Webberville around 2 p.m. Michigan State Police say a 70-year-old construction worker from Hillsdale County was hit by a car.

Investigators say the worker was flagging traffic through a construction zone when he was hit by a vehicle with a 23-year-old woman from Williamston behind the wheel. The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police will continue investigating the circumstances leading to the deadly crash.

