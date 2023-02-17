Sanilac County leads Michigan in decreased 2022 deer hunt

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two Mid-Michigan counties landed in the top five top areas for deer taken during the 2022 hunting season.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says Sanilac County led the state with 8,150 deer. The next highest were:
- Montcalm County with 8,103.
- Newaygo County with 7,422.
- Jackson County with 7,141.
- Lapeer County with 6,976.
Click here for deer hunting totals from all of Michigan's 83 counties.
In total, the DNR sold 586,595 deer hunting licenses in 2022, which is a 1% decrease from the previous year. Hunters reported taking 303,087 across Michigan from the Liberty Hunt on Sept. 9 to the urban hunt, which ended on Jan. 31.
The deer harvest is down significantly from the estimated 395,000 taken during the 2021 season and 411,000 taken during the 2021 season.
More than half of the deer kills in 2022 came during firearm season. Hunters took 154,598 deer from Nov. 15 to 30.
Of those, 45,834 deer were harvested on Nov. 15, which accounts for 30% of the deer killed during the two weeks of firearm season and 15% of the entire Michigan deer harvest for 2022.
Archery hunters reported taking 95,125 deer in their seasons.
Hunters in the southern Lower Peninsula took the most deer with 182,586, followed by 97,714 reported from the northern Lower Peninsula and 22,787 reported from the Upper Peninsula.
The DNR says 172,044 deer taken in Michigan last year were antlered bucks, which accounts for 56.76% of the harvest. The remaining 131,043 deer were antlerless.
More than 23,000 hunters reported taking more than one buck.
The 2022 deer hunting season was Michigan's first with a mandatory online report for all hunters who claimed a deer. The DNR received 208,408 online reports from hunters, including nearly 87% on the DNR website and 13% on the DNR mobile app.
The DNR says 83% of hunters who complied with the mandatory reporting within 72 hours of taking a deer were able to complete the process in five minutes or less.
DNR wildlife officials now will cross reference information from hunters' reports with data from the previous postseason survey to gather intelligence on Michigan's deer herd. That information will guide decisions on deer herd management.
The DNR still plans to conduct a traditional postseason survey and interview some unsuccessful hunters to glean more information that mandatory deer kill reports don't provide.