SCOTUS decision strikes fear that other civil rights will be rolled back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The decision to overturn the 50 year old Roe v. Wade law is sparking concern that the changes could reach beyond access to abortion and also have an impact on other decisions made by the high court.
Those decisions using the same language as Roe V Wade.
What it comes down to is the definition of "right to privacy" and will that change.
When looking at Roe v Wade, the right to privacy is used to make a decision about reproductive health without interference from the government, but the term privacy comes in different forms.
With Roe v. Wade that lists decisional privacy, in the case of Griswold vs Connecticut, that same decisional privacy is cited.
If the right to privacy continues to be dismantle in Supreme Court decisions, many of the rights that it's connected to could be in danger.
"That really, you know, really brings up issues around, you know, the level of government interference in people's decision making, and kind of where we're going as a country on how we protect those who have historically been marginalized, including women, women of color, people of color, and the LGBTQ community," said
Justice Samuel Alito said Friday's decision applied only to abortion, but in a a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.