Search continues for 65-year-old missing Ithaca man reported missing last month

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for a man reported missing last month.
65-year-old John Vandemark was reported missing on Feb. 14 and has not been seen since Feb 11. Deputies believe that he could still be alive.
The sheriff’s office, along with a group of about 50 volunteers, conducted a search of the city of Ithaca and outlying areas on Saturday. They were unsuccessful in the searches for the Ithaca man.
Teams from several nearby agencies have stepped in to help look for Vandemark. A missing persons expert from Idaho and a team of cadaver dogs have even stepped-in to help with the search as well.
The hope is to find Mr. Vandemark alive and safe.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-4128.