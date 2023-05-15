Search is on for Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree is getting started.

The tree selected will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing during the winter holiday season.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has selected an official state Christmas tree for 36 years from locations statewide. Last year's selection was a 63-foot spruce donated by a mother and daughter in St. Johns.

The state Christmas tree must be spruce or fir, at least 60 feet tall, a maximum crown of 24 feet and a maximum truck diameter of 30 inches. The tree must have easy access from the road with no interference from wires.

The state does not pay for the tree, so the property owner must donate it.

The Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association will harvest the tree in late October. It will be the star attraction at the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 17 during Lansing's Silver Bells in the City.

"Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree that becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season," said Department of Technology, Management and Budget Director Michelle Lange.

State Christmas tree nominations can be emailed to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or mailed to Christmas Tree Search, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Building Operations Division, P.O. Box 30026, Lansing, MI 48909.

All nominations must include the owner's name, phone number, a photo of the tree, information about its size and a description of its location. Nominations are due by Aug. 14.