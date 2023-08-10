Search is on for Michigan's largest trees

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The search is on again for Michigan's largest trees.

ReLeaf Michigan is hosting the 16th semi-annual Big Tree Hunt. Anyone who finds one of the biggest trees in the state could be eligible for prizes.

The organization received 650 entries in the last Big Tree Hunt, which ended in 2022. Two winners found giant cottonwood trees:

A specimen with a 308-inch trunk circumference in Washtenaw County.

A specimen with a 301-inch trunk circumference in Monroe County.

ReLeaf Michigan is offering prizes for the largest tree in each of the state's 83 counties and specimens that are the largest of their type. More than 100 awards and prizes were handed out during the last tree hunt.

Past tree hunts have led to the location of five champion trees, which are the largest known living specimens of their species. They are listed on a national roster and a sixth tree is under consideration for registration on the list.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says many of the state's largest trees are located in conspicuous places, such as parks, backyards or along recreational trails.

Click here for more information about the Big Tree Hunt and photos of past winners.