See highlights of Gov. Whitmer's proposed $79 billion budget

  • Updated
  • 0
Whitmer tax bills 4

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II discuss a tax relief package aimed at retirees and working families.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a $79 billion proposed state budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Wednesday.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her $79 billion proposed budget for lawmakers on Wednesday, which is the highest amount of proposed spending in state history.

Whitmer said her budget proposal includes a number of projects using one-time funding sources, but they won't saddle taxpayers with long-term maintenance costs.

"My budget includes investments to put money back in people’s pockets, help students thrive in school, put more people on paths to higher education and good-paying jobs, rebuild our infrastructure, keep our communities safe, and improve public health," she said.

Whitmer's proposed budget includes a record $14.8 billion for the general fund and $19 billion for the School Aid Fund. 

Whitmer's budget proposal calls for several previously announced tax relief measures and programs designed to save families money:

  • Ending the state tax on retirement income, saving 500,000 households about $1,000 per year.
  • Expanding the former Earned Income Tax Credit into the Working Families Tax Credit, which would provide 700,000 households an income tax refund of around $3,200 on average.
  • Paying to send all 4-year-olds to preschool, which is estimated to save families an average of $10,000 per year.
  • Offering a $3,000 tax credit for child care and preschool teachers.

Whitmer's budget would provide K-12 public and charter schools statewide with a 5% increase in per-pupil funding, which equates to about $458. With the increase, schools would receive just over $9,600 for each student.

Community colleges and universities would receive a 4% increase in state funding from Whitmer. She also wants to lower the eligibility age for the Michigan Reconnect program, which offers tuition-free associate's degrees.

Other education proposals from Whitmer include:

  • $300 million to support student mental health treatment.
  • $257.3 million to pay for universal preschool for all 4-year-olds.
  • $160 million to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.
  • $4 million to provide every fourth-grader in Michigan with a free field trip to a state park.

To cut health care costs, Whitmer proposed spending $150 million to attract a new insulin manufacturing plant to Michigan. She said it would create dozens of high-wage jobs while reducing costs for diabetes patients statewide.

Whitmer also wants to continue focusing on public safety and policing with her budget proposal. Her plan includes $50 million to expand the Michigan State Police Academy in Dimondale into a training hub with law enforcement agencies across the state.

Whitmer also proposed sending $36.6 million to Michigan communities to spend on public safety and $220 million for the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, which oversees defense counsel for people accused of crimes.

Whitmer's budget also includes a number of proposals to increase the use of electric vehicles in Michigan. She called for pausing the state sales tax on electric vehicles, saving buyers about $2,400 off the first $40,000 of the price.

Whitmer proposed another $150 million in spending for electric vehicles:

  • $65 million to expand the network of electric vehicle charging stations and increase access.
  • $45 million for the Michigan Clean Fleet Initiative, which would provide funding for local units of government and businesses to transition vehicles to electric or clean fuel technology.
  • $10 million to begin transitioning the state government's fleet to electric vehicles.

The Democrat-led Michigan Legislature must approve any state spending before Whitmer can sign a budget into law. Whitmer and lawmakers are required to reach a deal and pass a budget by July.

The next state budget will run from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024.

