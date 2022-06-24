Sen. Peters shares personal connection to the right to choose

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - "Today it is now official that daughters in America will now have fewer rights than their mothers had before them," said U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
Peters' said that he's concerned about Friday's ruling and the impact it will have on the health of women and children.
"We have a patchwork of laws in this country that deny the ability for women to exercise reproductive freedom that will now be in place with well oftentimes no exceptions for some very extreme circumstances that women can find themselves in," he said.
Those extreme circumstances are very familiar to the Senator.
"I have a situation that my first wife and I faced with a wanted pregnancy that went wrong and we needed to have a a an abortion performed for medical reasons to protect the health and potentially the life of my first wife. It was an incredibly painful decision," he said.
Senator Peters and his wife found themselves in an impossible situation, the choice of terminating a wanted pregnancy, or risking the life of the child's mother.
It's a situation that many people find themselves in
"I think people most people don't realize that this issue impacts folks in so many ways, particularly when it comes to very intensely personal decisions regarding health," he said. "These are intensely personal decisions, which was why it needs to be protected. We need to trust women we need to trust families to make decisions that are best for them,"
Senator Peters did say he would support legislation in Congress that would create Federal Laws that protect women's right to choose.