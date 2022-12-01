Slippery roads blamed for deadly crash near Alpena

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver of a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was critically injured and his passenger died after they skidded out of control on slippery roads Wednesday evening.
Michigan State Police say a 57-year-old man was driving north in the 6000 block of French Road in Alpena Township around 6:15 p.m., when the truck slid sideways and went off the road.
The truck slid through the ditch, flipped onto its side and the roof slammed into two trees.
Emergency crews found the driver and his passenger, 54-year-old Andre Benton Edgekoski from Lachine, unresponsive and pinned in the truck.
Ambulances rushed both men to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena, where Edgekoski was pronounced dead Wednesday night and the driver was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.
Investigators believe the driver was traveling around the posted speed limit when he encountered a slippery stretch of pavement. Michigan State Police say drivers should be aware of rapidly changing road conditions when temperatures are below freezing.