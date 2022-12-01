 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the west
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 8 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Slippery roads blamed for deadly crash near Alpena

  • Updated
Slippery roads blamed for deadly crash near Alpena

Police say the driver of this Chevrolet S-10 lost control on slippery roads, slid through the ditch and slammed into two trees in Alpena Township.

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver of a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was critically injured and his passenger died after they skidded out of control on slippery roads Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police say a 57-year-old man was driving north in the 6000 block of French Road in Alpena Township around 6:15 p.m., when the truck slid sideways and went off the road.

The truck slid through the ditch, flipped onto its side and the roof slammed into two trees.

Emergency crews found the driver and his passenger, 54-year-old Andre Benton Edgekoski from Lachine, unresponsive and pinned in the truck.

Ambulances rushed both men to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena, where Edgekoski was pronounced dead Wednesday night and the driver was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling around the posted speed limit when he encountered a slippery stretch of pavement. Michigan State Police say drivers should be aware of rapidly changing road conditions when temperatures are below freezing.

