State budget disagreement leads to shakeup for Michigan Republicans

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A disagreement over additional state spending ended with a shakeup among Michigan Republican legislative leaders.
Thomas Albert resigned from his position as House Appropriations Committee chairman and indicated he will vote against a supplemental budget that commits Michigan to more spending six weeks before the Nov. 8 elections.
The Michigan Legislature is scheduled to continue discussions on the extra spending Wednesday.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth appointed Republican State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Van Buren County to replace Albert as chair of the Appropriations Committee, which is in charge of setting state budgets.
Albert said he will vote against the supplemental budget and leave his position as the top Appropriations Committee official because he can't support spending more money with a global economic recession looming.
"The measure the Legislature is considering today is reckless and irresponsible to taxpayers, and I will be voting against it," Albert said.
He blames increased government spending for rising inflation across Michigan and the United States, which may lead to an economic recession.
"We are in the beginning stages of a global recession and we still don’t know how bad the economy will get in the coming months," Albert said. "We simply do not know if tax revenues will come into the state as we anticipated previously."
Instead, Albert would rather hold some state revenue in reserve and "possibly return money to Michigan taxpayers struggling with inflation."
Wentworth credited Albert with providing strong fiscal management for Michigan that set the state's finances on a path to succeed for decades to come.
Wentworth said Whiteford "has shown great leadership in the past and has the experience we need" to continue on a sustainable financial footing through the end of this legislative term, which ends on Dec. 31.
All committee chairmen will be up for reappointment in January based on results from the Nov. 8 general election.