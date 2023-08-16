State is awarding $30 million in EMS grants

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $30 million over the next three years aimed to address the EMS workforce shortage.
Recently, the department awarded $14 million in EMS grants for scholarships, outreach and education. The grants ranged from $80,000 - $350,000.
"It was already pretty strapped before the pandemic, and then having a pandemic kind on the backs of the health care workforce really pushed a lot of folks to their breaking point," says the Michigan Director of EMS and Systems of Care Emily Bergquist. "We lost licensees and people working the field through that time, so investing right now is really, really important."
The state released another round of funding on Wednesday. Recipients include municipalities, schools and private EMS companies.