State of Michigan launches the Address Confidentiality Program

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The State of Michigan's Address Confidentiality Program has officially launched.
The program aims at providing protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and those concerned about the disclosure of their physical address putting them at risk.
The Address Confidentiality Program is administered statewide by Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and offers participants an official designated or substitute address, free mail forwarding services and an informative guidebook.
By keeping their address confidential, participants can feel safe and more secure knowing their perpetrator won't find them through public records," says AG Nessel.
Eligibility for the Address Confidentiality Program is open to individuals who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking or those who fear physical harm if their address is exposed.
Qualified applicants must:
- Be moving or planning to move as pre-existing addresses may already be compromised.
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Be a parent or guardian acting in self-defense.
AG Nessel released a video Wednesday announcing the Address Confidentiality Program.
To learn more about the program, residents can go online, email the team or call them at 313-456-0190.