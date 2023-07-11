Structures destroyed in Northern Michigan wildfire caused by power line

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several structures were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that scorched more than 200 acres of forest along the Manistee-Wexford county line.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the Four Corners Fire remained about 80% contained about 24 hours after it was reported in northeast Manistee County and quickly spread east into Wexford County.

The fire burned through 225 acres of pine and hardwood forest by 1 p.m. Tuesday and remained about 80% contained.

The DNR says an unknown number of structures were destroyed as the flames spread. Investigators will determine the number of type of structures that burned later.

DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said a power line sparked the fire, but he did not specify how that happened.

About 30 residents near the fire were evacuated and authorities closed two roads. All evacuation orders were lifted on Monday and Tuesday.

Local fire departments from four counties battled the flames, along with DNR firefighters and U.S. Forest Service fire crews.

The DNR fire risk map shows very high danger in West Michigan, low risk in the northwest Lower Peninsula, moderate risk in Mid-Michigan and low risk through much of the Upper Peninsula.