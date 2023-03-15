Students show support for Michigan gun control legislation

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students affected by mass shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University are supporting changes to state gun laws.

Last month's deadly mass shooting at MSU is behind a push from Michigan Democrats to prioritize changes to gun laws. They're expected to bring an 11-bill package to the Legislature this week focused on preventing gun violence.

Oxford sophomore Julia Begley is among several students pushing for the advancement of safe storage laws, extreme risk protection orders and universal background checks in Lansing.

She and other students shared the personal impact of gun violence on their own lives.

"The gun violence here in Michigan has to stop and the legislators in Michigan should know that action should not be taken when there is a mass shooting, action shouldn't be taken when there is a big case on the news. Action should have been taken," said Eric Spraggins, a sophomore at Southfield High School of Arts and Technology.

The students called a press conference for their voices to be heard as they push for change to be made.

"We're tired of watching this process happen over and over," Begley said. "Think about the people. Think about the children. This is your responsibility not mine."

No Future Without Today is an organization founded by survivors of the Oxford High School shooting. It's one of Michigan's leading youth voices on the issue of gun violence.

It includes voices like Joseph Kesto of Michigan State University.

"Current gun laws are not enough to keep me, my friends, classmates, siblings and loved ones safe," he said. "In the past month, my life changed drastically due to gun violence in ways I found unimaginable and three names I'll never forget are Arielle Anderson; Brian Fraser a classmate; and Alexandria Verner, who lived in my apartment complex."

The students say enough is enough.

"Mass shootings occur nearly everyday and yet there is the same response to them every time -- thoughts and prayers but no action," Begley said.

Students across Michigan and No Future Without Tomorrow continue to fight for change.

"A good friend of mine taught me to always stick up for what I believe in and to fight for what is right now," Begley said. "I am fighting for her life because she no longer can. Her name is Hana St. Juliana."