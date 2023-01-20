 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Study finds benefits for adding tolls on some Michigan freeways

  • Updated
  • 0
I-475 north and south sign

I-475

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation published results of a study into whether toll roads could be a feasible option to fix the state's freeways.

The report, which doesn't make any recommendations, concluded that tolling could have a positive impact on Michigan's economy. But no toll roads will be implemented without several changes to Michigan law.

The Legislature and Gov. Whitmer approved the study in 2020, looking into whether tolls would benefit the state's freeway system and how MDOT could implement a series of toll roads.

The study looked into highly-traveled freeways that carry both commercial and tourism traffic. It picked 14 of the state's 31 freeways to focus on, including I-75, I-69 and I-94.

The first phase of implementation could include tolls on I-75 from Saginaw to Grayling and on I-69 from Flint to Lansing.

The study found that if those 1,200 miles of freeway were tolled at 6 cents per mile, it could add $1 billion of net toll revenue each year. 

MDOT pointed out that 35 states have tolling on some roadways. That includes Michigan, which charges tolls on major bridges and tunnels.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you