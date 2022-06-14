 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Swim-up bars become legal in Michigan after Whitmer signs two bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Swim-up bars

Michigan lawmakers have approved bills allowing swim-up bars at hotels and resorts in the state.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan hotels and resorts have a new option for entertaining guests in the water.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983 and 5984 on Tuesday, which allow swim-up bars in Michigan for the first time. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has supported the bills.

“This will enable hospitality business operators the opportunity to provide a new experience for their guests which will boost the Michigan tourism industry,” said Michael Zehnder, owner of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.

Twenty-four other states already allow swim-up bars, including Ohio. Democrat State Rep. John Cherry of Flint said the new bills will put Michigan hotels and resorts on par with others in neighboring states.

“Offering unique experiences for families and visitors in a safe, well-regulated manner is an important goal as we look toward the future of Michigan’s hospitality industry,” he said. "I’m proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to Mid-Michigan businesses.”

Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Frankenmuth sponsored the other bill in the package.

The bills require hotels or resorts to pay a $350 fee before opening a poolside bar. They also spell out requirements for nonbreakable beverage containers, enhanced water quality or filtration measures and mandatory lifeguard coverage.

Zehnder has said that hotels and resorts in Michigan may not be racing to install poolside bars. He believes building a new pool specifically for a bar would be less costly than retrofitting an existing pool to meet requirements.

