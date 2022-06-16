Tawas City family drove 200 millionth vehicle across Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas City family's trip to hike at one of Michigan's gems turned into a milestone for the state's most iconic landmark.
The Dalman family drove the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday on their way to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.
Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers Anna Dalman, and their children, Seth and Teresa.
"This will be the kids’ first big hike,” Anna Dalman said. “We were very surprised. We had no idea (this milestone was coming up).”
Two members of the Mackinac Bridge Authority met the family outside the toll plaza in St. Ignace, where they paid $4 in cash for crossing the bridge, and presented them with a framed print of the bridge.
Leaders of the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce and St. Ignace Visitors Bureau also presented the Dalmans with a gift basket full of items from the two cities.
Mackinac Bridge Authority Chairman Patrick "Shorty" Gleason said tolls are the sole source of revenue for operating and maintaining the bridge, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary this fall.
“The bridge has been a critical connection for our state for more than six decades now, but it’s remarkable to know that so many vehicles and countless more people have crossed in that time,” Gleason said.
Construction on the Mackinac Bridge began in May of 1954 and it first opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957.
The bridge authority celebrated the 150 millionth vehicle to cross nearly 13 years ago on Sept. 6, 2009, when Richard Snyder of Clare ventured across.