Teens reported missing from Northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public for help locating two runaway teens from the Cadillac area.
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County together around 1 a.m. Thursday for an unknown destination.
They are driving a 2012 black Jeep Liberty with Michigan license plate DZX9209. Investigators do not have a description of the clothing they were last seen wearing.
Anyone who sees Dostert and Smith should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.