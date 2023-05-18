 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teens reported missing from Northern Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Teens reported missing from Northern Michigan

Police say 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County together around 1 a.m. Thursday.

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public for help locating two runaway teens from the Cadillac area.

Police say 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County together around 1 a.m. Thursday for an unknown destination.

They are driving a 2012 black Jeep Liberty with Michigan license plate DZX9209. Investigators do not have a description of the clothing they were last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Dostert and Smith should call 911 immediately or the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you