Terror felt by thousands of MSU students during mass shooting Monday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&