Terror felt by thousands of MSU students during mass shooting Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Sheer terror was felt by thousands of Michigan State University students on Monday night.
Monday was just like any other day for students on campus, until on- campus students were notified to “Run, Hide, Fight,” in an alert that was sent out by the university in response to the on-campus active shooter.
Reilly Vida, a student who was in class at the time the alert was sent out, said that the notification sparked instant chaos in the classroom that they were in.
“Someone got a notification saying that there was an active shooter at the union next door to us,” said Vida. “Immediately my teachers called asking what to do, where to put us, because there were 75 of us in that class.”
Vida said that there was no lock on the door and that they were packed in the room like sardines for about four hours.
“People were almost passing out because of the heat, we couldn’t have windows open,” Vida said. “We didn’t know what was going on, we just knew from word of mouth from everyone else.”
Another student, Brie Peplinski, said that the situation didn’t feel like it was ever going to end.
“It was a feeling like I don’t think any of us will ever forget,” said Brie. “I mean we held hands, and sat in the dark in the living room for hours.
Grand River Avenue, a lively area of campus, was filled with people running in every direction and in cars attempting to drive away. Megan Currie, a student at MSU, described the alarming traffic situation as a stand-still.
“People were so scared or grid-locked in traffic that they couldn’t go anywhere,” said Currie. “They just got out of their cars and ran.
Students didn’t know if they would survive the situation, they took comfort in people that they didn’t even know, according to Nicholas Tafelski.
“We didn’t know each other,” said Nick. “We were just crying on each other’s shoulders because I think everyone in that moment thought the same thing… ‘that’s how we were going to die,'" Tafelski.
Students have been vocalizing their deepest sympathy to the families and friends of victims of this grave social-ill.
“All the victims' families and friends,” said Vida. “I just can't imagine what they're going through right now, I’m sorry it has happened to them.”