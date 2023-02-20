Thousands of MSU students attend March For Our Lives at capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of Michigan State University students went to the State Capitol instead of the classroom on Monday to advocate for gun safety legislation.
Students, lawmakers, educators and some members of law enforcement took their voices to the Michigan Capitol in Lansing demanding change. Together, they hope to push lawmakers to come up with legislation to end gun violence.
The event started Monday morning at the John Hannah Building in Lansing. March For Our Lives and the Michigan State Board of Education president held press conference to kick off the event.
They then marched to the Michigan Capitol lawn for a rally. March For Our Lives founder David Hogg took part in Monday's events with an address to the Lansing community at 1 p.m.
Hogg was a student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died in a mass shooting in 2018.
Watch ABC12 News at Five and Six for full coverage of Monday's rally.