Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay View in Petoskey at a high rate of speed.
A resident in the area called 911 to report hearing people crying for help. Michigan State Police found two people sitting on the breakwall and a third person on the boat, which was taking on water and drifting away from shore.
Investigators believe a 21-year-old Florida woman and a 41-year-old Massachusetts man were thrown off the boat and onto the breakwall during the collision.
The woman suffered severe injuries to her arm, which required a tourniquet to stop significant bleeding, according to police. The man suffered head and facial injuries.
The Harbor Springs Police Department used a marine patrol boat to rescue the 26-year-old Grand Rapids man, who remained on the boat. Police say he hit his face on the boat console during the impact.
All three boaters went to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the Grand Rapids man, who was operating the boat when it crashed, likely was intoxicated.
The U.S. Coast Guard planned to search for a retrieve the partially sunken boat from Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan sometime on Wednesday.