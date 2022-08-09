 Skip to main content
Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

  • Updated
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.

The crash caused the cherry truck to overturn and dump its entire load onto the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the car involved was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

M-37 was closed into Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to clean up the red, juicy mess from the roadway. M-37 reopened to traffic around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

