Two U.P. lighthouses benefit from special Michigan license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two remote lighthouses in the Upper Peninsula will benefit from one of Michigan's special license plates.
The Rock of Ages Lighthouse near Isle Royale and Eagle Harbor Lighthouse in Keweenaw County will receive critical maintenance with grants from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program.
Rock of Ages, which sits on a tiny island 3 miles from Isle Royale in Lake Superior, will receive $69,000 worth of cleaning and painting outside its 132-foot light tower. It will replace paint last applied in 1985 and extend its life.
Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Executive Director David Gerth said cracking, missing vent covers and heavy lichen growth on the masonry tower are causing damage inside.
"This grant will allow us to hire a contractor to clean, repair and paint the exterior masonry of the tower ensuring that interior restoration may continue as scheduled," he said. "This project marks a huge step toward our goal of opening the lighthouse to the public in the future."
The Keweenaw County Historical Society, which manages the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse, is planning to spend $99,000 on brick, plaster, roof, deck and lantern room repairs.
The Eagle Harbor Lighthouse is more than 150 years old.
Michigan started the Lighthouse Assistance Program in 2000 to help provide funding for the state's 120 lighthouses. Revenue comes from additional fees on special Save Our Lighthouses license plates.
The Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program has provided nearly $2.9 million in funding on repairs or maintenance to the historic structures since 2000.
The Rock of Ages group received a $46,000 grant and will provide a $23,000 match. The Keweenaw County Historical Society receive a $60,000 grant and will add a $39,000 match.