Unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered an “unidentified object” shot down with a missile by U.S. fighter jets over Lake Huron, believed to be the same one tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before, the Pentagon said. It was the third such downing in as many days.
The extraordinary air defense activity began when a white orb the U.S. has said was a massive Chinese spy balloon appeared over the U.S. in late January and hovered above the nation for days before fighter jets downed it off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Now, four objects have been shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets in eight days, including over Alaska and Canada. Pentagon officials have said they don’t know when the last shootdown of an unknown or unauthorized object over U.S. territory occurred before this spate of incidents.
U.S. authorities have made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them, but they’d also take action when necessary. The unusually assertive response was raising questions about whether such use of force was warranted.
The latest object brought down was first detected on Saturday evening over Montana, but it was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again Sunday hovering over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and it was going over Lake Huron, according to U.S. officials, who had knowledge of the downings and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operations.