University of Michigan graduate employees are scheduled to strike

  • Updated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – University of Michigan graduate employees are set to strike on Wednesday with support of the Graduate Employees' Organization.

Graduate workers are scheduled to walk off the job at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. The strike comes after five months of negotiations with the university.

The GEO passed a vote last week with 95% of voters in favor of the strike.

The organization is pushing for a 60% increase in compensation for employees in Ann Arbor and Dearborn, and an 88% increase for those in Flint.

U of M released a statement and said that their focus remains on students and achieving an agreement.

