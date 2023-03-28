University of Michigan graduate employees are scheduled to strike

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – University of Michigan graduate employees are set to strike on Wednesday with support of the Graduate Employees' Organization.
Graduate workers are scheduled to walk off the job at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. The strike comes after five months of negotiations with the university.
The GEO passed a vote last week with 95% of voters in favor of the strike.
The organization is pushing for a 60% increase in compensation for employees in Ann Arbor and Dearborn, and an 88% increase for those in Flint.
U of M released a statement and said that their focus remains on students and achieving an agreement.